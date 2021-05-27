Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

View the document: Former Madigan chief of staff indicted by federal prosecutors

By SARAH MANSUR Capitol News Illinois
Quad-Cities Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD — The former longtime chief of staff to former House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted Wednesday for allegedly lying under oath and attempting to obstruct justice. Tim Mapes, who also formerly served as the House clerk, was granted immunity in connection with the federal investigation into potentially criminal efforts...

qctimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Madigan
Person
Jim Durkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Perjury#Attorneys#Chief Of Staff#House#Commonwealth Edison#Comed#The General Assembly#Capitol#Republican#Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Gary, INKokomo Perspective

Federal prosecutor drop charges against former Region official

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney will not retry a former Gary official on public corruption charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Tina L. Nommay asked a federal judge to dismiss fraud charges that have been pending for seven years against Ethel Shelton. U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen granted the...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Former High Profile Prosecutor Challenges Demotion in Court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A former top prosecutor in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is taking legal action in a bid to overturn his demotion stemming from allegations that he sexually harassed a female co-worker for more than 2 1/2 years, saying he was not given a fair chance to give his side of the story.
Montgomery, ALFort Worth Star-Telegram

Lawmaker indicted on theft charge related to former employer

Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has been indicted on a theft charge after his former employer accused him of stealing. Court records show that a grand jury returned the indictment this week. The accusation first arose last year when an arrest warrant was filed against Dismukes. The indictment accuses Dismukes...
Georgia StateIola Register

Justice Department sues Georgia over new voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s new election law, alleging Republican state lawmakers rushed through a sweeping overhaul with an intent to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot. “Where we believe the rights of civil rights of Americans have been violated we...
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

Settlements by the attorney general prohibited in budget

RALEIGH — Ushered in, not by law, but by lawsuit settlement, North Carolina’s COVID-related changes to voting rules in 2020 are viewed as either a fix or a failure. Republican state senators are of the latter opinion, as evidenced by their inclusion of language prohibiting such “collusive settlements” by the attorney general in Senate Bill 105, slated for a final vote on the Senate floor Friday morning.
Georgia StateMSNBC

Why DOJ's Georgia election lawsuit is a warning shot to SCOTUS

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice would be suing the state of Georgia over its recent voting rights changes. While the case is obviously directed at the Georgia lawmakers who passed the new restrictions and the governor who signed them into law, a broader challenge was also quietly being announced by the judge-turned-attorney general.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Biden DOJ lawsuit over Georgia election law may backfire, legal scholar Jonathan Turley says

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia Friday over their passing of a law to ensure election integrity and security. President Biden has been highly critical of the new law comparing it to Jim Crow. George Washington University Law Professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley sat down with "Fox & Friends" Saturday to analyze the DOJ lawsuit.
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Two Bartlesville Residents Being Indicted by Federal Court

On Friday, Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson announced the results of the June 2021 Federal Grand Jury B. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.