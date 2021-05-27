Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Victoria to enter a stage 4 circuit breaker lockdown from midnight tonight

By Cassidy Knowlton
Time Out Global
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFrom 11.59pm on May 27, Victoria is re-entering a stage four lockdown. From that time, there will be five reasons to leave your home: shopping; authorised work or education; exercise for up to two hours a day with up to one other person; caregiving, compassionate and medical reasons; and to get vaccinated. Those who leave the home for shopping or exercise must stay within 5km of home, and masks are mandatory everywhere, outside and inside.

www.timeout.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Merlino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Exercise#Pfizer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthfloridasunreview.com

Australian Chief Health Officer Eyes Pre-Victoria Lockdown Rules Return

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is eyeing a return to Victoria’s pre-outbreak restrictions but cannot rule out using lockdowns as a Covid-busting “tool” in the future. Acting Premier James Merlino announced Victoria would take “big steps forward” from 11.59 pm on June 24, with a raft...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Sydney city centre and Bondi beach to enter lockdown

Sydney's central and eastern suburbs, including Bondi Beach, will be locked down after a jump in Covid cases. The city is battling to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. Officials reported 17 new cases on Friday, taking the cluster to 65 cases. It is the first lockdown...
Public Healthmelodyinter.com

Sydney to enter two-week hard lockdown tonight, says state premier

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates. MELBOURNE, June 26 ― Sydney will enter a hard two-week lockdown tonight as authorities try to contain a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant in Australia’s largest city, the state premier said. More...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Sydney enters full lockdown to fight Delta variant

Australian authorities announced a two-week lockdown in the city of Sydney and surrounding areas as the Delta coronavirus variant continues to rapidly spread. Why it matters: This is the first full lockdown for Sydney since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It takes effect from Saturday at 6 p.m. local time until at least midnight on Friday, July 2.
Public Healthbbcgossip.com

Sydney’s COVID-19 cluster surges again but no lockdown at this stage

The premier said the current restrictions across Greater Sydney are enough but there will be a focus on making sure everyone complies with them. “We don’t like to be heavy-handed but when there is an outbreak during a pandemic we need to make sure everybody is doing the right thing, whether you are a business, an individual, or a workplace, we do need everybody to comply and adhere to the rules are strictly as possible,” Ms Berejiklian said.
Public Healthjohnmenadue.com

How Victoria’s lockdown finally got Australia in vaccination mode

The sluggish vaccination rates that we have witnessed in the weeks leading up to Victoria’s fourth lockdown have been attributed to Australians being happy to play a waiting game. The switch from vaccination apathy to vaccination frenzy, in the wake of Victoria’s fourth lockdown, provides a teaching moment. In their...
Public Healthteletrader.com

Greater Sydney to enter lockdown until July 9

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Saturday that the coronavirus lockdown already in place in four areas of Sydney will be extended to the greater city area, as well as to the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong. The lockdown will last from 6 pm local time today until the end of July 9.
TV & Videoscloudnewsmag.com

BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show Premieres Tonight (Station And Time)

BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show Premieres Tonight, See Stations And Time to watch the much-anticipated show below. News Online reports that the moment you have all been waiting for is finally here! BBNaija fans from across the African continent can finally see their favourite lockdown housemates’ set things straight on the BBNaija Reunion Show: Lockdown Edition, which premieres Thursday, 17 June on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 10 pm and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) at 10:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

The End Is Nigh! Donate by Midnight Tonight and Help #SaveChicagoMedia

Our fundraising drive to support Chicago’s local independent media is about to end. After a three-day extension, the drive ends at midnight (actually 11:5pm) tonight, June 14. You can donate at SaveChicagoMedia.org. Thanks to support from local Feinberg, McCormick and MacArthur Foundations, any donations made directly to any individual outlet of your choice will be triple matched. That means a donation of $20 will become $60, a donation of $50 will become $150, and so on!
Musicmakingascene.org

LIVE from the Midnight Circus Featuring Clint Morgan

This is the Voice of Indie Blues, the future of the blues. Artists who embrace the diversity of the blues that always has and still is being created from it’s roots. These artists understand the blues is a living art form that is driven by innovation and creativity. These are the Indie Blues Artists!
Agriculturestyleweekly.com

Breaker Stage

Barbara Hollingsworth squeals “Do you see that?”. An Early Girl tomato, transitioning before our eyes from waxy green to light blush to cherry red, peeks out through a sea of green vines. “We’re going to be swimming in tomatoes in a week,” David Hunsaker says. Hunsaker and Hollingsworth have been...
Books & Literaturethetempest.co

Victoria Aveyard talks about her newest fantasy “Realm Breaker”

The ever-popular Red Queen series by Victoria Aveyard debuted in 2015, taking the world by storm with a fascinating premise – a world that’s divided across genetic lines, where power and oppression stem from families that grow cushy because of their supernatural abilities, only to have their worlds turned upside down when the ‘have-nots’ realize a unique power of their own. The series is officially being adapted into a TV show, and Victoria Aveyard has taken another step into the genre of high fantasy with her newest release, Realm Breaker, which we reviewed here.
Public Healthhalifaxexaminer.ca

5 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Thursday, June 24

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing. Nova Scotia announced five new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday, June 24). All five cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central. Two of the cases are related to travel, two are close...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Chicago brewery launches home brewers onto store shelves

CHICAGO - It can cost millions of dollars for want-to-be-brewers to produce and launch their products from their garage onto store shelves. However, a new brewery in Logan Square is making it possible without the huge financial risk. "You shouldn't have to worry about building a brewery just to market...