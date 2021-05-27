Victoria to enter a stage 4 circuit breaker lockdown from midnight tonight
From 11.59pm on May 27, Victoria is re-entering a stage four lockdown. From that time, there will be five reasons to leave your home: shopping; authorised work or education; exercise for up to two hours a day with up to one other person; caregiving, compassionate and medical reasons; and to get vaccinated. Those who leave the home for shopping or exercise must stay within 5km of home, and masks are mandatory everywhere, outside and inside.www.timeout.com