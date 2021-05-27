Did Evan Fournier Call Kevin Durant a ‘B***’?: Celtics Wing Responds [WATCH]

The first two games of the series haven’t exactly gone quite the way the Boston Celtics had hoped they would. On the heels of a 22-point beatdown at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, the C’s now trail 0-2 in the series, looking fairly outmatched more times than not. Yet, Evan Fournier didn’t let any of that deter him from hitting Nets star Kevin Durant with what appeared to be some awfully vulgar verbiage during the second half of Tuesday’s bout.