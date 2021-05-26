Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Big Sky to host golf match featuring NFL and PGA stars

By 406mtsports.com
Billings Gazette
 8 days ago

BILLINGS — The latest edition of "The Match" is coming to Montana. The event, which will take place on July 6 in Big Sky, will feature future NFL Hall of Fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. The Match will be...

billingsgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#American Football#Nba#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Tnt#Golf Com#The Match#The Yellowstone Club#Espn#Golden State Warriors#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Green Bay Packers#Mvp#Bucs#Treasure State#Stars#Feature#Moonlight Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Super Bowl LV
Related
GolfGolfWRX

Bryson DeChambeau WITB 2021 (May)

Bryson DeChambeau’s WITB accurate as of the Wells Fargo Championship. After experimenting with a RadSpeed Prototype at the Masters, DeChambeau has returned to his King LTD Pro driver. Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees) Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 60 X. 3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds, picks: Bryson DeChambeau, Will Zalatoris predictions from advanced model

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka are the only golfers in the stroke-play era to win the PGA Championship in back-to-back years. Koepka did it in 2018 and 2019, while Woods pulled it off twice, once in 2000 and 2001 and again in 2006 and 2007. After winning by two strokes at 13-under in 2020, Collin Morikawa will try to become the third player to repeat in this major when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 at Kiawah Island.
Golfoddschecker.com

AT&T Byron Nelson Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

TPC Craig Ranch is the third different venue for this event in the last four renewals as the event cuts its long ties with TPC Las Colinas. A new venue is always a challenge for punters but this one looks a shade easier to analyse than most maiden tracks. Here we have a 7400+ yard course with long par 3s and short par 5s. A creek meanders its way through the course and could be an issue with some drives off the tee but generally speaking the course looks wide open and with little hazards off the tee looks set up for a bomber to dominate. Strokes Gained off the tee will be of high importance I'd suggest and maybe birdie or better leaders are worth looking to for a pointer as to who may score well. TPC courses are usually a great setup with I expect plenty of birdies here.
GolfTelegraph

Golf betting tips: Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson picks

We head into mid-May with our expert tipster’s golf betting tips, ranging from 7/5 to 60/1, for the Betfred British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson. Danny Willett hosts the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry this week. The tournament starts on Wednesday morning and finishes on Saturday afternoon, so punters need to get their European Tour investments in place quickly.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady gets advantageous update on chances of winning 8th Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady only has three more fingers left without a Super Bowl ring. There could only be a couple remaining by the time the 2021 NFL season ends, but of course, winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy is easier said than done, especially when most people of your age typically spend Sunday afternoons grilling meat in the backyard and watching football — not playing at the highest level of the sport.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfBleacher Report

Phil Mickelson Accepts Special Exemption to Play in 2021 U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 2021 U.S. Open. Mickelson said the following about his decision to accept the exemption in a statement, per ESPN's Bob Harig: "Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I've come close so many times. You can't win if you don't play. I'm honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on."
GolfCBS Sports

AT&T Byron Nelson predictions, odds 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth picks from PGA expert

The PGA Tour players will face an unfamiliar course this week when the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch outside Dallas. World No. 3 Jon Rahm and reigning U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau headline a strong field that also includes hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, who is healing from knee surgery. This is the final event for players to hone their games for the PGA Championship next week at Kiawah Island, so the AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 has plenty of sizzle.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau DRIVES the green on Par-4 at AT&T Byron Nelson

Bryson DeChambeau has added another drive to his list of bombs this year on the PGA Tour, as he drove the par-4 14th hole at the AT&T Bryson Nelson on Thursday. The 14th hole at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas is 324 yards long, which is just about longer than the 27-year-old's average driving distance this season, with a series of bunkers surrounding the green.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau in awe of Rory McIlroy's "INCREDIBLE" resolve

Bryson DeChambeau had some extremely kind words to say about Rory McIlroy following his recent victory at the Wells Fargo Championship last week. McIlroy ended his year-and-a-half winless drought with a one-shot win at Quail Hollow, a place he has now won at three times during his impressive career. Following...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by top-rated model that called six majors

The 2021 PGA Championship begins Thursday, May 20. The world's top players will travel to South Carolina to take on the stunning and spectacularly difficult Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in an attempt to defeat a talented 2021 PGA Championship field. Among the 156 players in the field at the PGA Championship 2021 will be two-time PGA winner Brooks Koepka, 2017 PGA champ Justin Thomas, 2014 champ Rory McIlroy and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson’s latest design is a world-class short-game playground

There is perhaps no greater short-game wizard than Phil Mickelson, so why not have Lefty design a full short-game facility for your university? That’s at least part of the thought process for the University of San Diego as Mickelson has been tapped to design a world-class short game facility for the Torero men’s and women’s golf teams.
SportsGolf Digest

AT&T Byron Nelson 2021 picks: It’s Will Zalatoris or bust at TPC Craig Ranch

There is nothing more dangerous than a consensus bet. There’s also nothing as rewarding as a consensus bet that hits. Ultimately, you have to decide which side of history you want to be on. The negative, “I called the missed cut!” side, or the positive vibes only, full team celebration side. Personally, we prefer the latter.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Should Be Historically Good Next Season

Tom Brady had a pretty good first season as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and the Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season. They also won the Super Bowl. Combine all that with the fact that they didn't lose the Lombardi Trophy in a river and it was an overall success. Now for the scary part: Brady struggled for half the year according to Brady on a recent podcast appearance (via Joe Bucs Fan):
GolfSportsnet.ca

Rahm, DeChambeau sit atop AT&T Byron Nelson odds board

Jon Rahm will be looking to bounce back from his worst performance of the 2021 season when he tees off at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week as a +850 co-favourite on the betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Rahm is on the rebound after missing the cut for...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: 3 bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 NFL Season

It appears the Green Bay Packers have a lot to work out with Aaron Rodgers before the reigning MVP agrees to return to the football field again. Although there wasn’t one issue that really peeved Rodgers, it was more a straw that broke the camel’s back type situation with the Packers’ new front office flirting with the devil for a few years now.
NFLDaily Tribune

Packers adding another arm with signing of quarterback tryout Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY - After signing six-year veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal earlier this past week, the Green Bay Packers apparently added quarterback Kurt Benkert to the room Saturday. Benkert, 25, tweeted a photo of him signing a contract in Packers gear. “The best advice I can give...