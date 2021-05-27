Cancel
The Eternals Trailer Broke A Huge Marvel Record For The Pandemic Era

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
Despite a gutting lack of fresh Marvel movies since summer 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, this year is shaping up to be a major year for the MCU between Black Widow, Shang-Chi and six original Disney+ series starring some major leads. And 2021 is set to conclude with Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, and we finally got our first trailer for the movie on Monday. The long wait proved to pay off in hype since it just broke a major record for Disney and Marvel.

