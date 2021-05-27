Doctors warn, ‘risk is there for ‘super-spreader’ type outbreak’ race weekend

The United States requires 70% of adults to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at least once, but experts say it is important to reach that number at the state level as well. “There are 12 states that are already 70%. I’m worried about states that are well below that. They are sitting in preparation for the next outbreak of COVID-19. This shouldn’t happen now.” National Francis Collins, director of the Institute of Health, told CNN. According to data released Thursday by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 63% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. -President Byden has set a goal of increasing that number to 70% by July 4. The goal faced a serious obstacle: the number of people seeking vaccination is declining. According to CDC data, the CDC director said that there are no magical targets for herd immunity, but that reaching 70% would be of great help in protecting animals. There are areas where vaccination rates are low, “said Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “The virus is opportunistic and worried that it could reoccur in areas with low vaccination rates, so the current issue is to ensure access to these communities as well. Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Wyoming are among the lowest vaccinated states. Vaccination for reasons such as chemotherapy and organ transplantation. To people in the community who are not necessarily protected from COVID-19 by. We have made considerable progress, but frankly, we are entering a sort of stagnation in vaccination campaigns. Hands Former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden told CNN. “Now we need to get it more easily and continue to address people’s concerns,” he said. It’s surprisingly effective and very safe, “added Mayor Bill Debrasio, who said Thursday that he would park a mobile vaccine bus outside a popular nightlife spot for young residents. Access and In addition to improving education, more companies and authorities are offering incentives to sign up for vaccination. Kroger Health announced Thursday. From June 3 to July 10, Kroger Health 5 We will give the winners $ 1 million each week for a week and give them 50 “50 groceries a year”. Washington Governor Jay Insley has announced a series of “Shots of a Lifetime” gifts to encourage vaccination in the state. Awards include a total prize pool of $ 2 million. We’re making this investment today because we know that all life in Washington is worth it, with support and expense support for tickets and gear, gift cards, airline tickets, gaming systems, smart speakers, and more. “Insley said. “We are excited to announce these powerful incentives that have the potential to save thousands of lives,” said Warensky, citing the increasing number of young people hospitalized this spring. , Expressed particular concern about vaccination of young people. The particular population we wanted to join the tens of millions of people already vaccinated, it’s adolescents, “Warren said. Ski said Thursday. In May, the US Food and Drug Administration extended approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to younger ages, from 12 to 15 years. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday’s new day at CNN that children under the age of 12 were “carefully optimistic” to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving. A study is underway to see what is called gradual relaxation of ages 12 to 9, 9 to 6, 6 to 2 years, and 6 months to 2 years, “Fauci told CNN. Thanksgiving may be a quick timeline for vaccine development, but it’s especially problematic for students who may be in school months before vaccination. Children under the age of 12 fall You might end up wearing a mask and going back to school. When asked if there were any changes to mask instruction in time for autumn school, Warensky said. “We will. Guidance, soon. ”