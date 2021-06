Let’s be honest, there’s plenty of games that people are hyped for both this year and beyond. From Elder Scrolls VI, to Starfield, to Halo Infinite, there’s plenty for us to be hyped about. No game among those though is hyped as much as Elden Ring, From Software’s next fantasy soulslike adventure. If you’ve been as excited as we have, then do we have the news for you. At the end of the Summer Game Fest kickoff event, the team unveiled the first gameplay trailer and have announced that Elden Ring releases on January 21, 2022! Finally, the game we’ve all been waiting for has a release date.