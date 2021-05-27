CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

AP PHOTOS: Lunar eclipse coinciding with supermoon dazzles

By The Associated Press
Lynchburg News and Advance
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon. The blazing orange moon dazzled...

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

How to photograph a solar eclipse

Preparation is key if you want to photograph a solar eclipse. You may only get to witness this event a handful of times in a lifetime, so it's important to be armed with good equipment and a solid understanding of composition before the sun disappears. In this guide, we'll cover everything you need to know in order to capture brilliant eclipse pictures. But first, it's worth going over what actually happens during this natural phenomenon.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipse#Moon#Total Eclipse#Supermoon#Ap
KUTV

Last lunar eclipse of 2021 aims for mid-November

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In exactly one month, the last lunar eclipse of 2021 will grace the world's skies. The partial lunar eclipse will happen on November 19. It will be visible across North and South America (including Utah), Australia and parts of Europe and Asia. Although it will...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: North America

OCT. 15 - 21, 2021This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
VISUAL ART
The Independent

What is a bomb cyclone? Pacific Northwest warned over approaching storm

The US Pacific Northwestern states of Washington, Oregon and California have been warned that a strong jet stream over the Pacific Ocean could be about to toss a “bomb cyclone” their way.While the name sounds alarming, the phenomenon is relatively common in North America and the term, which was coined in 1980, has been criticised by some meteorologists for being unhelpfully sensationalist and inspiring needless panic.“Bombogenesis is the technical term. ‘Bomb cyclone’ is a shortened version of it, better for social media,” weather expert Ryan Maue has said.“The actual impacts aren’t going to be a bomb at all. There’s...
ENVIRONMENT
ijpr.org

La Niña is coming. Here's what that means for winter weather in the U.S.

La Niña will be joining us for the winter again, according to federal forecasters. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center released its official winter outlook on Thursday, and confirmed that La Niña conditions will be in place from December to February. It's not a total surprise:...
ENVIRONMENT
healththoroughfare.com

Western US Must Prepare for a Bomb Cyclone

The wrath of nature can be like a tyrant who doesn’t spare anybody. Trying to bypass it is useless, although plenty of people would be naive enough to try. Another solid proof is approaching fast, unfortunately. According to a new article from USA TODAY NEWS, a bomb cyclone will hit...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy