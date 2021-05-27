Chincoteague Gets Long-Awaited 10-5 Home-Field Win Over Nandua

Chincoteague vaulted into first place in the softball standing, following a long-awaited win against Nandua last Thursday, May 13 on the island. Nandua scored a run in the top of the first after Hailey Justice brought home Lyric Sampson, who reached on a three-base error by the Ponies’ infield. That 1-0 score would remain intact for much of the early part of the game, as both starting pitchers, Alex McComb for Chincoteague and Reghan Hintz for Nandua, settled into stellar command against the batters they faced.