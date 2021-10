(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced that a new area in western Colorado will become a state park. The new Colorado State Park will be located on what is currently federal land at Sweetwater Lake and it will become the 43rd state park in the Centennial State. “Welcome to Sweetwater Lake, one of the most beautiful places in Colorado and one that I am thrilled to announce will be the home of Colorado’s newest state park,” said Polis. (credit: Eagle Valley Land Trust) Sweetwater Lake is a natural lake located 15 miles north of Interstate 70 near the border between Eagle...

