Dane Dunning’s short start vs. Angels is the latest example of the Rangers’ challenging pitching situation

By Sam Blum
Dallas News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM — The Rangers hoped that Hyeon-jong Yang could extend his pitch count on Tuesday night and go deep into the game. He was pulled after 3 1/3 ineffective innings. The Rangers hoped that Dane Dunning could be efficient, as he has been, on Wednesday, and give Texas length even though he’s on a limited pitch count. He was pulled after 4 innings, having allowed seven runs in Texas’ 9-8 loss to the Angels.

www.dallasnews.com
