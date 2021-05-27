Grand Junction Fire Department expanding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department is actively working to expand its ranks and stations. Ever since voters approved additional funding for the department in 2019, leadership has been working on new stations and filling positions. According to the the fire department, operations need to grow to match the growing community and demand for response. The department said that keeping its response times in line with national standards is a top priority.www.kjct8.com