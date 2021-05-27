Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Fire Department expanding

By (Tom Ferguson)
KJCT8
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department is actively working to expand its ranks and stations. Ever since voters approved additional funding for the department in 2019, leadership has been working on new stations and filling positions. According to the the fire department, operations need to grow to match the growing community and demand for response. The department said that keeping its response times in line with national standards is a top priority.

www.kjct8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Sense Of Community#Kjct#The The Fire Department#Gjfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fed up with Congress, Democratic activists worried about state voter restrictions take matters into their own hands

(CNN) — The Republican brick wall blocking election overhaul legislation in the Senate is forcing Democratic activists to get creative. They're striking out on their own in key states, attempting to arm their voters with tools to circumvent scores of new state bills moving through GOP-controlled legislatures that will make it harder for many of their voters to vote.