Author and University of Scranton alumnus Yohuru Williams, Ph.D. ’93 G’93, will present “The Fire This Time: Racial Justice, Catholic Social Teaching, and the Promise of Jesuit Education in the Age of Black Lives Matter,” at The University of Scranton’s Values In Action Lecture on Oct. 4. The lecture is part of the University’s annual Royal Reads program, which introduces incoming students to Ignatian values through a shared reading experience of a selected book in addition to programming in courses and extra-curricular activities throughout the semester that expands discussion on themes first encountered in the book.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO