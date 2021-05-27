Local man teaches gun safety to kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is preparing to teach gun safety to kids in Frayser after another young person is charged.

This time, a 16-year-old is charged with voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the kidnapping case of Jerimiah Wynn who was found dead Monday night on Winchester Road.

There are mixed reactions about what age a child should be to receive gun safety training.

Jonathan Cross who’s a gun training safety instructor said there are pros to teaching gun safety training to children, especially in communities plagued by violence.

“Unfortunately, the unorganized gang problem is getting larger and as it gets larger, the gang members are getting younger.”

On June 7th, Cross will teach young men how to handle a gun at the Husband Institute at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser.

He will use an inert gun, a tool that cannot be loaded and is not capable of discharging. Cross also said he will not teach children how to shoot the gun because of their age.

“I will teach the kids how to properly pick up a gun. So for instance, when I pick up this gun I’m always going to pick it up with my fingers straight. I’m never going to pick up the gun where my finger immediately goes to the trigger,” he said.

A mother of three said while gun safety training is important for children, age matters.

“That’s kind of like for older children. That’s kind of what I mean,” said Lanecia Sword, a parent.

Ricky Floyd who pastors the Frayser church said there’s no such thing as too young when kids are getting access to guns every day in his community.

“We have to note that one week after we taught this class to our boys as young as a six-year-old, the very next week, a five-year-old found a weapon in the woods and ended up discharging and killing his brother,” Floyd stated.

“What I will do in addition to those safety rules is what to do when they come across a gun which is primarily to leave the room, got get an adult,” Cross stated.

Another tip Cross is teaching his students, if you drop the gun, just let it fall and don’t try to wrestle over it.

The gun safety training is on June 7th at 7:00 p.m. It will be offered to participants of the Husband Institute at Pursuit of God Church in Frayser.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.