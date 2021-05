Jupiter’s Legacy Requiem, Mark Millar’s upcoming conclusion to his decades-spanning superhero story, is getting a boost from artist Jock. Jock has created a cover for the series, which launches June 16 from Image Comics. The cover will look familiar to viewers of Netflix’s hit Jupiter’s Legacy adaptation, as it’s used in the opening credits. Jock has since painted in color for the cover, featuring Walter Sampson/Brainwave, played by Ben Daniels in the series. The acclaimed artist is known as the co-creator of The Losers, and for his work on titles such as 2000 AD and Detective Comics.