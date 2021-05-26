Fan the Heat
Since its inception in 1995, the Columbia Police Department’s Fan the Heat program has assisted more than 7,000 Columbia citizens. The program was established to assist individuals who are most vulnerable to the heat: senior citizens, residents with medical concerns or disabilities and families with young children. Throughout the summer, the department collects fans, air conditioners and financial contributions, specifically to help those in need. These items can be dropped off annually at the following locations:columbiapd.net