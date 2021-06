MCLEAN – Roads across McLean County were flooded Friday night due to severe weather and Interstate 55 was badly damaged during the heavy storms. In a Facebook post, Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District says I-55 near McLean is closed indefinitely until the road is repaired and the bridges are inspected. The Illinois Department of Transportation says there are not enough signs to give notice of flooded and damaged roadways. They advise people to not drive through flooded streets.