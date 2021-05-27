California Entrepreneur Behind Luxury Customization and Monogramming Craze Moves Her Company to Houston

DTLAcustom founder and CEO Tara Martin fled New York during the pandemic, deciding that Houston would be her new base of operation. With clients including Lady Gaga, Steven Spielberg, the Kardashians and John Mayer on the books, recent Houston transplant Tara Martin might be expected to settle back and take a breather on growing DTLAcustom, the luxury hand-painted customization business that she launched in Los Angeles in early 2015. But there is no slowing down this hyper-energized entrepreneur who also counts Louis Vuitton, Goop and Cartier in her heavyweight client roster.