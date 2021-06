PATRIOT 5, UNITY REED 3: The Pioneers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and win Tuesday’s Cedar Run District game. Bryce Demory, Ryan Fyvie, Nick Leckert and Kyle VanDenburg recorded RBIs for the Pioneers. Jordan Capuano was the winning pitcher. He tossed the first four innings, striking out six and allowing two earned runs, three hits and three walks.