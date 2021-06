More cases are expected from this outbreak. Yukon's active COVID-19 case count has risen to 18, 15 of which are in Whitehorse and three in rural Yukon. Health officials say this most recent outbreak in the territory is linked to youth and adults who are not yet vaccinated, including participants at both organized and informal events linked to high school graduation, as well as adults who are socializing in close proximity such as at bars and house parties.