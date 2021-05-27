Cancel
'They are heroes': VTA workers endure mass shooting after year of pandemic woes

By Ricardo Cano
San Francisco Chronicle
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday was supposed to be a milestone of sorts for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. After more than a year of stringent pandemic protocols that restricted service and reduced ridership, the transit agency planned to debut service with relaxed social distancing measures on its buses and trains, signaling that the challenging pandemic year was in the rear-view mirror for the VTA and its workers.

