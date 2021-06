Seth Rollins explains his attack on Cesaro at WWE WrestleMania Backlash and calls him a nerd to boot. Seth Rollins had the final word at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event when he attacked the injured arm of Cesaro after Cesaro had already lost to Roman Reigns and been beaten down by Jey Uso. Now, he appears on the hundredth episode of The Bump to explain why he attacked Cesaro and declared that he was the hardest worker in the room.