Cloud stocks are among the recent up-and-coming stocks in the stock market today. Why? Simply put, it is because of our growing dependence on cloud computing tech throughout the world today. Notably, the coronavirus pandemic supercharged the adoption of this tech as countless businesses prioritized digital acceleration. While this would be the case, there are long-term benefits from doing so. Namely, the cloud provides organizations an affordable, efficient, and scalable means of storing their digital assets. As more companies look to further optimize and digitize their operations, the cloud industry would stand to benefit moving forward.