The West Virginia men's soccer program will be leaving the Mid-American Conference and joining Conference USA to start play in fall 2022. “We’re very excited by the news and our conference realignment for the fall of 2022,” WVU head coach Dan Stratford said in a statement. “I must thank Shane Lyons, Simon Dover and the rest of our administration for their help, support, and foresight in our program’s transition. Conference USA has quickly become a men’s soccer powerhouse, with so many reputable schools that have a strong tradition. Our program’s ambition is to compete with the very best in the country, and we believe that Conference USA provides us the platform to do that."