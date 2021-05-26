First responders credited with saving lives in Selden storm
SELDEN, Kan. (AP) — First responders are being credited with saving lives after sirens failed before a tornado hit the northwest Kansas town of Selden. Sirens initially sounded but a power outage caused them to fail just moments before the tornado hit the town Monday evening. Sheridan County fire and sheriff's workers then drove through town and used public address systems and sirens to tell people to take shelter, The Wichita Eagle reported.