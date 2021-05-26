First responders credited with saving lives in Selden storm

A vehicle stolen in central Salina Friday morning was found burning in eastern Saline County that night. Shawn Blazier, 38, of Salina, told police that between 6-8 a.m. Friday, his 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from in front of his garage behind his residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1,000 worth of clothes and a LG cellphone in the vehicle as well.