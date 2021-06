Exclusive Portrait: Chelsea Clinton on Her Book ‘It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired and Get Going’. Submitted by PatrickMcD on September 28, 2015 - 1:47pm. CHICAGO – The former First Daughter of the USA was in Chicagoland recently. Chelsea Clinton was at Anderson’s Book Shop in Naperville, Ill., to promote her new book “It’s Your World: Get Informed, Get Inspired and Get Going.” While mother Hillary Clinton is on the presidential campaign trail, and father former President Bill Clinton runs his foundation, Chelsea is targeting 10 to 14-year-old readers for her book to make positive impacts locally and around the globe.