Argentina offers to host Copa America after Colombia’s exit

By DEBORA REY Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES — Argentina offered Wednesday to stage the entire Copa America after Colombia was dropped as a tournament co-host last week. Argentinian President Alberto Fernández introduced “a strict protocol so Copa America is held in this country” to Alejandro Domínguez, the head of South American soccer’s governing body CONMEBOL, both parties said in a statement.

