Fans are being asked to guess the flavor of Herr's new Flavor Mix Mystery chip and it's one that promises to be familiar to die-hard fans of the brand since it actually comes from combining three of the brand's top flavors. Bob Clark, Herr's VP of marketing says, "We have taken three classic flavors and mixed them into one tasty chip, to make one never-tasted-before flavor. One chip and fifteen Herr's flavors to choose from. With over 2,500 possible flavor combinations, we are putting your taste buds to the ultimate taste test."