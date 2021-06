A WWE Hall of Famer has signed with All Elite Wrestling and is on the way to AEW Rampage! It was officially announced earlier this month that the new third hour of AEW television was officially confirmed to be releasing later this Summer. Known as AEW Rampage, it was touted to show off more of the talent signed with the company that there wasn't enough space to show with AEW Dynamite and the other programs. Now there's going to be another major reason to watch as a WWE Hall of Famer has been signed to the commentary team!