Drew McIntyre sat down with Bleacher Report to talk all things wrestling. During it, he talked about patterning himself after John Cena when he was released by WWE in 2014. “I always talk about John Cena as someone I patterned myself after, after I was released rather than learning from him in the moment when I was there on the roster,” McIntyre said. “Instead of working to better myself on the roster, it took getting fired and bettering myself personally before I thought of who I could look up to in this business and whose mentality I needed. I thought about John and how relentless he was with everything he did: be it in media, the gym, in the ring and every aspect of his life.”