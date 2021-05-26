CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hazardous Weather Outlook reported for Wednesday afternoon and evening

By NCPA Staff
northcentralpa.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleNational Weather Service State College, PA 405 AM EDT Wed May 26 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland- Adams-York-Lancaster- This Hazardous Weather Outlook...

www.northcentralpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

National Weather Service Forecasts Milder Than Average Winter For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...
BOSTON, MA
ksgf.com

Severe Weather Possible Sunday Afternoon, Evening

Showers and storms return to the Ozarks late tonight. The National Weather Service says lightning and hail will be the main risks tonight and again tomorrow morning. The best chance for severe storms will be Sunday afternoon and evening across the entire listening area.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
KTTS

Severe Weather Possible Sunday Afternoon, Evening

Showers and storms return to the Ozarks late tonight. The National Weather Service says lightning and hail will be the main risks tonight and again tomorrow morning. The best chance for severe storms will be Sunday afternoon and evening across the entire listening area.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Lebanon

Comments / 0

Community Policy