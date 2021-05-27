Horning: Always there, Lefty's not leaving

In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson carded a 1-under 69, placing him six strokes off the lead heading into Friday. Dustin Johnson returns to defend his title at the Travelers Championship, his first win last season which propelled him to win his first FedExCup. TPC River Highlands boasts an impressive field with many of the PGA TOUR’s top players traveling across the country from the U.S. Open in California the week before. Current FedExCup leader Patrick Cantlay is looking for his third win of the season after winning the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide earlier this month. Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are the three other top-10 golfers in the world who will be teeing it up in Connecticut. Phil Mickelson, who won this event in 2001 and 2002, is back as the reigning PGA Championship winner while Garrick Higgo, who won the Palmetto Championship, will make his first non-major start as a PGA TOUR winner. Other notable players to watch out for include 3-time winner Bubba Watson, Jon Pak and Rickie Fowler who returns to action after missing his first U.S. Open since 2010.