Though the vast majority of rides and attractions have reopened since last July, indoor play areas for kids 12 and under remained off limits in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, with guest levels booming and kids probably needing to blow off a little steam, Disney has wisely opened up two of its popular indoor play areas: one at the Magic Kingdom's Dumbo attraction (mid-queue) and the other at the exit of the Mission Space ride at Epcot.