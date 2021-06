In honor of its LGBTQ+ cast members and visitors, Walt Disney World is celebrating Pride Month with colorful products, special food and beverages, and our personal favorite: a mural and three colorful photo walls (a recipe for Instagram success, if you ask us)! The varied mix of Pride items are scattered all over Walt Disney World's parks, but most of them can be found at Disney Springs — including Disney's newly launched Pride collection, a rainbow cocktail, and a mural and a few photo walls that we already love. There's even a new photo wall inspired by Hulu's original series Love, Victor — how sweet!