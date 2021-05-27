Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raymondville, TX

Raymondville planning $10M drainage project; Officials to widen canals tying into regional floodway

Posted by 
Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k80EH_0aCcwjES00

RAYMONDVILLE — Across the Rio Grande Valley, many residents cringe when they remember the sudden June storm gushing into homes across much of the area nearly three years ago.

The year before, a June 2018 storm — also categorized as a 500-year event — flooded out homes and businesses across much of the region.

Now, officials in Raymondville are planning the city’s biggest drainage project aimed at curbing widespread flooding in this low-lying area.

Earlier this week, city commissioners agreed to publish a public notice announcing their plans to borrow $337,000 through the sale of certificates of obligation to help fund part of an overall $10 million drainage project.

On Wednesday, Public Works Director Joel Soto called it the biggest drainage project the city has undertaken.

“If we get a flood like 2019, when the whole Valley flooded, we want to be prepared for that,” Mayor Gilbert Gonzales said Wednesday. “We want to be prepared for a hurricane as well.”

The projects

As part of the projects, crews will work to widen drainage canals, tying them into retention ponds north of town and along Washington Street near low-lying North Star Apartments in the city’s southern edge, Gonzales said.

The project aims to draw floodwaters into the Raymondville Drain, a regional floodway running from Edinburg to the Laguna Madre.

“It’s essentially a project to benefit the whole city,” City Manager Eleazar Garcia said. “We’re widening ditches all around Raymondville, we’re dropping pipe, looking at drop-off points to the Raymondville Drain.”

Across the Valley, the June 2019 storm dumped more than a foot of rain within hours, spawning floodwaters that turned the city’s downtown streets into shallow rivers.

“Our big concern has always been the downtown,” Gonzales said. “Now it seems the water’s receding pretty fast. We want to make it better.”

The funding

At City Hall, Garcia said a $10 million Texas General Land Office grant will help fund most of the project.

As part of the grant program, the city plans to fund $100,000, he said.

Meanwhile, the Texas Water Development Board is offering the city a $548,551 zero-percent interest loan to help finance a related project tied to its proposed sale of $337,000 worth of certificates of obligation, Garcia said.

Over the bonds’ 30-year term, officials plan to make annual $11,233 debt service payments to pay off the loan, he said.

Officials have not set the project’s timetable, Soto said.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
3K+
Followers
62
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Three Rivers, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Raymondville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canals#Hurricane#Drainage#Washington Street#Debt Service#The Raymondville Drain#Texas General Land Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...