'Dexter': Yvonne Strahovski Settles Season 9 Return Rumors Once and for All
Dexter alum Yvonne Strahovski says fans shouldn't be holding out hope for a Hannah McKay return to the new revival appearing on Showtime in the fall. The actress made an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she made the announcement. "And I'm so sorry to break it to everybody but I haven't heard anything about the reboot. So it doesn't seem that Hannah McKay's making a return. I have a theory that perhaps, um, perhaps uh Harrison has already murdered her and is following in the footsteps of his father. I don't know. I don't know anything," she shared with fans.popculture.com