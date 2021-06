The Mat Men Podcast host Andrew Zarian has dropped a number of major WWE reports in recent months. In the last week alone he reported WWE was planning on bringing live fans back beginning with the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, followed by the news that WWE bumped up Hell in a Cell to June so that Money in the Bank (July 18) would be in front of a live crowd as well. He returned to Twitter on Monday with the news that WWE is also working on changing up the entrance sets for both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.