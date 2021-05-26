Triple H Congratulates Karrion Kross, James Wortman Reacts To WWE Release, More

The most famous Japanese wrestler who's part of the WWE, who has also won more than all the Asians combined in the history of the McMahon loyalty, is undoubtedly Asuka. The former NXT champion, winner of a women's Royal Rumble, of the Raw and Smackdown titles, of the women's couple titles, but also of the Money in the Bank, is in fact one of the most victorious athletes of the last period of WWE, as well as of the entire history of the federation, also having a pretty good initial streak of victories.