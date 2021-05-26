newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Triple H Congratulates Karrion Kross, James Wortman Reacts To WWE Release, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Wortman, who was released from WWE yesterday after working for the company for 11 years, took to Twitter to confirm his departure. He said,. “This isn’t something I expected to say today or on any day, but I am no longer with WWE after 11 years. Thank you to all of the friends I’ve made during that time and to the talented people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. It’s not goodbye, it’s, ‘See you down the road.’”

www.ewrestlingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Scarlett Bordeaux
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Triple H
Person
Karrion Kross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Show Champion#Bella Twins#Twitter Inc#World Champion#Access Daily#Wwe Nxt#Nxt World Championship#Wwekarrionkross#Congratulations#Tripleh#Goodbye#Famers#Today#Shawnmichaels#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Franky Monet Reveals Why She Signed With WWE, Using A New Ring Name

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet commented on her decision to sign with WWE, why she changed her ring name, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the reason she signed with WWE after leaving Impact Wrestling: “As much...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Tamina’s Big Win On WWE SmackDown

Tamina Snuka won her first-ever major WWE title on Friday night, capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Natalya. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to react to Tamina’s big moment. While the likes of Charlotte Flair, Lana, Beth Phoenix, Ember Moon, Mickie James and Titus O’Neil posted their congratulatory...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ezra Judge Reacts To His Release From WWE, The 50 WWE Greatest Tag-Teams, More

As we reported earlier today, Ezra Judge was released from WWE today due to “budget cuts”. The now former WWE NXT Superstar took to Twitter today, saying,. “No matter what God is still in control!!! PROVE.THEM.WRONG.”. WWE sent out the following press release today, announcing a new limited series for...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Wrestling World Reacts To WWE’s Return To Live Touring

As we reported earlier today, WWE has officially announced that they will return to live touring starting in July. Following the announcement, Roman Reigns, Triple H, Dana Brooke, Xavier Woods, Braun Strowman, and others took to Twitter to react. Reigns said,. “Prepare for the opportunity to acknowledge your Tribal Chief...
WWEringsidenews.com

Tamina Reacts To Winning The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Natalya and Tamina challenged Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Natalya and Tamina had been in pursuit of the titles for the past couple of months and their pursuit finally bore fruit. After a...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Triple H Comments On Working First WWE Match While Under WCW Non-Compete Clause

Triple H took to Twitter today, commenting on first wrestling for the WWF in 1995 despite being under a non-compete clause after he was released from WWE. He said,. “Was signed w/ WWE but still on a non compete from WCW. Called JJ Dillion & begged him & Vince to let me work this card & flew myself in. Brought my dad, 1st time he ever saw me wrestle for a big promotion live & at Boston Garden where he watched as a kid. Night I’ll never forget!”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On The WWE NXT Releases – Talent Surprised, & More

As we reported on Wednesday here on eWn, WWE released Alexander Wolfe, Skyler Story, Ezra Judge, Kavita Devi, Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Bourne, and NXT referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons. The reported reason for the releases is due to “budget cuts”. According to a report from Pwinsider, the original plan...
WWEPWMania

Triple H Congratulates New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Triple H took to Twitter tonight to praise new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. As noted, the first match on this week’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Natalya and Tamina capture the titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Triple H tweeted after the match and included his signature backstage photo with the new champs.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Former WWE star comments on his feud with Triple H

Triple H has been instrumental in keeping the WWE name high as both a wrestler and executive, having perhaps been the main architect of NXT's success in recent years. As he got older, The Game has progressively moved away from the ring to pursue his behind-the-desk activity, although the WWE Universe is hoping for at least one last match to greet the crowd and receive the well-deserved tribute from its fans.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Releases ANOTHER NXT Referee

WWE fired NXT referee Drake Wuertz today, but he wasn’t the only referee that the company cut. Jake Clemons was also notified of his release today. According to Sean Ross Sapp, Clemons, who is from the Ohio area, was released along with Drake Wuertz today. No reason was given to explain why either was let go.
WWEComicBook

Is WWE's Wave of Releases Over?

WWE announced back on April 15, one year to the date after they cut more than 30 wrestlers and furloughed dozens of backstage and office employees, that it would be releasing 10 wrestlers from the Raw and SmackDown rosters. That list was highlighted by a potential world champion in Samoa Joe, a promising young star in Chelsea Green and two fan favorites in The IIconics. But the budget cuts didn't stop there, as the promotion released another round of wrestlers — this time comprised NXT stars and WWE Performance Center trainees — earlier this week. The latest name to be confirmed was controversial former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream on Thursday.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Booker T Reacts To Zombies At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

At this past weekend’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Damien Priest squared off against The Miz in a match involving Zombies as Lumberjacks. Although the Zombies were used to promote Batista and Zack Snyder’s new “Army of the Dead” movie on Netflix, the match received heavy criticism online. Booker T spoke...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Steve Austin on Working With Triple H Over The Years

WWE Hall of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about working with Triple H over the years. He spoke about it on Drew McIntyre’s “Drew & A”. The show recently made its return to WWE Network and Peacock. Steve Austin actually interviewed Drew McIntyre a while back. That interview...
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Triple H Congratulates Bronson Reed After Title Win, Hit Row Makes In-Ring Debut on NXT, Other Highlights From the Show

– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Bronson Reed after he defeated Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Championship on last night’s NXT. He wrote: “You don’t always see the struggles or the setbacks but tonight we saw a 14 year journey punctuated by @bronsonreedwwe becoming the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion. Congratulations to the #COLOSSAL!!! #AndNew #ThePoint #WWENXT”
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Asuka reveals her dream of facing Triple H one day

The most famous Japanese wrestler who's part of the WWE, who has also won more than all the Asians combined in the history of the McMahon loyalty, is undoubtedly Asuka. The former NXT champion, winner of a women's Royal Rumble, of the Raw and Smackdown titles, of the women's couple titles, but also of the Money in the Bank, is in fact one of the most victorious athletes of the last period of WWE, as well as of the entire history of the federation, also having a pretty good initial streak of victories.
NFLwrestlinginc.com

Several More WWE NXT Releases Revealed

Several additional WWE NXT departures have been made today, according to PWInsider. Former MMA Horsewomen member Jessamyn Duke is gone from the company. After a MMA career with the UFC and Invicta, Duke signed with WWE in 2018. She appeared on RAW Underground last year, picking up a win over Avery Taylor. She has not been in action since then.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Velveteen Dream Released By WWE

WWE has released Velveteen Dream. Mike Johnson at PWInsider first reported the news of Dream's release, which Fightful was able to quickly confirm. Dream had not wrestled since the December 23, 2020 episode of NXT where he lost to Adam Cole. He was reportedly backstage at the May 11 episode of WWE Raw.