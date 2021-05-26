Triple H Congratulates Karrion Kross, James Wortman Reacts To WWE Release, More
James Wortman, who was released from WWE yesterday after working for the company for 11 years, took to Twitter to confirm his departure. He said,. “This isn’t something I expected to say today or on any day, but I am no longer with WWE after 11 years. Thank you to all of the friends I’ve made during that time and to the talented people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. It’s not goodbye, it’s, ‘See you down the road.’”www.ewrestlingnews.com