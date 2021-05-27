Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees put RHP Corey Kluber, 1B Luke Voit on injured list

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tLKU_0aCcwdw600
New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber (L), shown April 9, 2021, is expected to miss at least two months because of a right shoulder injury. File Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed right-hander Corey Kluber and first baseman Luke Voit on the injured list Wednesday, the team announced.

Kluber is expected to miss at least two months because of a right shoulder injury, while Voit will miss time due to a right oblique strain.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the news shortly after the Yankees' scheduled game against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

Kluber was pulled from his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays after just three innings. A subsequent MRI on his injured shoulder revealed a subscapularis strain, which is expected to keep the veteran pitcher from throwing for at least four weeks.

The 35-year-old Kluber then will undergo a rehabilitation process that could last another four weeks.

"It's tough news to get, considering how well he's throwing the ball and all he's been through to get back," Boone said. "Hopefully we can start the recovery process for him and have him back in our rotation sooner rather than later."

Kluber also is being sent for a second MRI with dyeing, a more invasive exam to check whether there is additional damage.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner threw 58 pitches in the outing Tuesday. He allowed two runs, striking out five and walking three.

Kluber has a 4-3 record and 3.04 ERA this season.

Voit started to experience discomfort in his side Saturday that worsened Tuesday, leading to an MRI that revealed a Grade 2 strain.

Voit, who led MLB with 22 home runs last season, has a .182 batting average with one homer in 12 games after missing the start of the season following knee surgery in the spring.

D.J. LeMahieu and Mike Ford are expected to fill in for Voit at first base. Miguel Andujar also could see time at the position.

This week in Major League Baseball

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
127K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Corey Kluber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Mri#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: 3 Takeaways from Yankees failure to sweep

On a sweltering night in Minneapolis at Target Field, the New York Yankees took to the field after winning two night’s in a row with the hope of sweeping the Minnesota Twins. It looked possible through the first eight innings, but in the ninth inning, the usually dependable Aroldis Chapman completely lost his focus. The final score was the Twins 9 and the New York Yankees 5.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees slaughtered in an attempt to take the Rays series

The New York Yankees on Monday went into a 4 game series against their nemesis Tampa Bay Rays. Over the past two years, the Yankees have had a losing record against the Rays, and this year has been no different. They went into Monday’s game 2-6 against them this season. Unfortunately, the Rays won Monday’s game 3-1. But the Yankees have managed to take the last two games, opening up the possibility of taking the second series in a row from the Rays. Back on May 13th, the Yankees won their first series against the Rays in the last two years.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: Yankees finally call up Chris Gittens

The New York Yankees finally have called up first baseman Chris Gittens. This call-up solves two problems immediately. Gittens, .283/.486/.585 at the Rail Riders this season can take over first base and move DJ LeMahieu back to second base. It also replaces no production from a first baseman to a good hitting performer. The odd man out will be Rougie Odor that has not been hitting.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Yankees transfer P Corey Kluber (shoulder) to 60-day IL

The New York Yankees transferred pitcher Corey Kluber to the 60-day injured list on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Yankees signed infielder Chris Gittens to a major-league contract and selected him to the 26-man roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Kluber, 35, left his most recent start -- a 6-2 loss...
MLBlindyssports.com

Yankees’ Corey Kluber set to resume throwing

New York Yankees starter Corey Kluber (right shoulder sub-scapular strain), who was placed on the 10-day IL on May 27, is expected to begin throwing earlier than initially planned but his two-month timeline has not changed. Meeting with reporters on a Thursday conference call, manager Aaron Boone provided an update...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees take the loss in the finale against the Twins

Last night the New York Yankees went for the sweep of the Minnesota Twin after winning the first two games 8-4 and 9-6. The Yankees had Micheal King starting for the Twins had ex-Yankee J.A. Happ on the mound. Last night they won the game by power-hitting 4 home runs in the game. It was a hot night for baseball in Minnesota, with a game-time temperature of 95 degrees. Aroldis Chapman failed in the ninth inning and the Twins got the 7-5 win over the Yankees.
MLBCBS Sports

New York Yankees

Gittens' contract was selected by the Yankees on Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. Gittens has performed well with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to begin the year and slashed .283/.486/.585 with four home runs, 16 runs and 11 RBI in 18 games. The 27-year-old will now be available to make his major-league debut, but he should serve mainly in a depth role for the Yankees.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Corey Kluber plays catch in next step of hopeful return from IL

NEW YORK — Corey Kluber played catch Friday, the first step to see if he will be able to get back on a mound. The veteran right-hander was shut down May 26 with what the team said was a strained scapula muscle in his right shoulder, but he sought opinions from two other doctors over the last week. While the Yankees didn’t update the diagnosis other than to say there has been a lot of wear and tear on his shoulder, the rehab plan is basically to see if he can slowly ramp back up to a point where he can pitch effectively.
MLBYardbarker

Yankees' Corey Kluber Takes First Big Step in Road to Recovery

Believe it or not, New York Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber played catch at Yankee Stadium on Friday afternoon. Why is this a big deal? Kluber was placed on the injured list just over a week ago with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder that was initially expected shut him down from throwing for at least four weeks.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Sanchez, Andujar and all the Yankee news in one place

New York Yankees start at 3 game series with the Minnesota Twins. With the New York Yankees‘ disastrous homestand going 2-5, they have dug themselves into a hole that is becoming increasingly more difficult to climb out of. If the Yankees can climb out, each new series becomes even more important that they take that series. One-third of the season’s games have already been played, and the Yankees after this homestand have slipped back to fourth place 6 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.
Internetchatsports.com

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Luke Voit welcomes his first child

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although baseball is getting back to normal, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures, so we will continue to do so throughout 2021. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Working toward rehab assignment

Manager Aaron Boone mentioned June 15 as a potential date for Voit (oblique) to begin a rehab assignment, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Voit participated in some fielding work Friday and is continuing to progress toward a mid-June rehab assignment. The slugger, who was placed on the 10-day IL on May 26, will likely need to make multiple appearances in the minors before he's ready to rejoin the Yankees lineup. With all that being considered, he remains on track for a late-June return.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luke Voit: Takes part in baseball activities

Voit (oblique) did some fielding work Friday, per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, and he was also slated to take dry swings later in the day, according to Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated. Voit has been on the injured list since late May with a Grade 2 oblique strain, and...
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees reinstate Zack Britton from 60-day injured list

Yankees’ pitcher Zack Britton has been reinstated from the injured list and added to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. In order to make room for Britton in the 40-man roster, Mike Ford has been designated for assignment. Brooks Kriske was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move...