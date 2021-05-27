Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Giving back: Local barbershop provides free haircuts to Harmony students

Posted by 
The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAu3r_0aCcwbAe00
Barber Edgar “Chino” Perez and owner of Chino’s Barbershop offers free haircuts to Harmony Science Academy Brownsville students Wednesday afternoon. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Chino’s barbershop donated 20 haircuts to students at Harmony Science Academy as a way of giving back to the community to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the business.

Edgar Perez, Chino’s barbershop owner, said he and his team wanted to do something good for the community now that the school year is about to finish. He said the students are the future of the community.

“More than anything, it was because our fifth-year anniversary is coming up and the school is ending. We pretty much wanted to do something good for the community, give back to the kids, give back to the future of our community. Just to thank everybody. Five years and counting and we’ll hopefully keep going,” he said.

“We have a lot of clients that are students, that are kids, so just to give back to the kids. I remember how it was going back to school and being, myself, from a low-income family, how hard it is to come up with money for something as simple as a haircut.”

Georgette Betancourt Medellin, campus outreach coordinator, said she believes it is always great to find businesses and organizations that are able to offer their services to the students in a variety of ways.

“For example, what is happening today is ‘pay it forward,’ giving back to our community. The students have struggled with this virtual world, the current pandemic, and then being able to see that people care about them and that they’re able to give back to them with this free haircut, it can help build their self-esteem,” she said.

Betancourt Medellin said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the community in many different ways and getting a free haircut can make a big impact in families who are going through a rough patch. She said she is hopeful that the next school year more students will be able to go back in person to the classroom.

“My expectations and my hope is that we are able to come back at 100 percent. Of course, we do still have a few families that might be a little skeptical about coming back at 100 percent normalcy, but that’s what I expect,” she said.

Joel Alaffa, campus principal, said being connected with the community is important for them because they want to make sure that the school stands out and takes opportunities so that they are more involved with the community.

“Being connected with the community is important for us because we want to make sure that we stand out and take opportunities,” he said.

“For the parents, school and outside stakeholders to be able to see that we are giving back to the students as much as we can. Even during these tough times that we are dealing with the pandemic situation.”

The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
1K+
Followers
50
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Perez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbershop#Haircuts#Charity#Harmony Science Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
News Break
Charities
Related
Cassopolis, MINiles Daily Star

Cassopolis graduates offer free haircuts to middle school students

CASSOPOLIS — A pair of clippers buzzed in Cassopolis High School graduate Vashaun Morgan’s hands as he carefully trimmed the back of sixth-grade student Cartiyae Warren’s hair. Working in small sections, Morgan kept his concentration despite the roar of a lunchroom full of middle schoolers behind him. Though one would...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

PUSD provides free meals to students again this summer

Plumas Unified School District will once again provide a free lunch to any youth age 18 and under this summer. Meals will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from June 14 to Aug. 13 from 11:30 to 12:30. No signup is required. See details in posters below.
CharitiesKokomo Perspective

Northwestern to provide free meals to students, athletes

Northwestern School Corporation is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Free summer meals now are available to all kids and teens ages 18 and younger, no matter what school they attend. Curbside bulk meal pickup is available each Tuesday and Thursday starting June 3 at Northwestern High School, Door 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Each Tuesday, participants will receive four days of meals, and each Thursday participants will receive three days of meals totaling seven days of meals for both breakfast and lunch per student.
Dallas, TXfox4news.com

Local pastor looks to give back

Pastor Oby's Barnett is leading an effort to give back to the community. He Cares Community Outreach is based in Dallas, Texas. Saturday, June 12, the ministry will host its "Feed the City" community outreach program. Members and volunteers will hand out food, water and hygiene kits to those in need. There will be an emphasis on helping those who are homeless. The event starts at noon at the Spanish Haven Apartments at 1551 W. Airport Freeway in Irving.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Redwood Empire Food Bank giving out free meals to students this summer

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is offering free meals to children in Sonoma County who lose access to free or reduced-cost lunch over summer break. Kids aged 18 and younger in need of food can receive breakfast and lunch five days per week through the Summer Lunch program, regardless of where they attend school, according to a news release.
CharitiesPosted by
KAGS

Local artist gives back to Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) has been around since 1959. The Non-Profit now serves 1,500 kids each year, giving them a safe space to learn and grow. Local music artist Roderick Harris or “GhostLaFa” grew up going to the BGCBV and on...
Opelika, ALWTVM

Opelika City Schools to provide free meals for students

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika City Schools will provide free meals to students beginning Monday, June 7. The free meals are available to children ages 18 and younger. Meals will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday in Bulldog Cafe at Opelika High School. Meals can be picked up until July 22.
CharitiesCleburne Times-Review

Giving back; Why one Southwestern Adventist University student donates

When Southwestern Adventist University announced a special fundraiser in 2020 with a series of keepsake Christmas ornaments featuring various SWAU landmarks, they never expected current students to participate — their finances are already committed to tuition. At the time, Linh Vu was a new transfer student who had just begun...
AdvocacyBrunswick News

Rotary provides free medication to thousands

In partnership with MAP International, St. Simons Rotary Saving Lives with Medicines program has partnered with six community clinics in Georgia, providing access to free medications reaching nearly 5,000 patients and providing more than 10,000 treatments. Launched in October 2017, the Saving Lives with Medicines program is supported by a total of 28 participating Rotary Clubs.
Claremore, OKCNHI

CPS provides free meals

Claremore Public Schools will be providing free meals for anyone under the age of 18 throughout the summer. “Meals are free for any child 18 years and younger,” Child Nutrition Director Janna Ragsdale said. “They do not have to attend Claremore Public Schools, they do not have to be enrolled in any program affiliated with us or through the school.”
Las Vegas, NVaerotechnews.com

Reserve Airmen give back to local community

Citizen Airmen from the 706th Fighter Squadron volunteer at a local nonprofit food organization May 27, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Airmen helped pack 1,600 Kids Cafe meals for children who are food insecure and hungry in the Las Vegas community. The local nonprofit works towards serving the 363,000 people...
Harker Heights, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Local business gives out free snow cones to the community

HARKER HEIGHTS — A local business provided free snow cones to the community Wednesday as a way to reach out and get to know residents. Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 800 Prospector Trail, in Harker Heights, put up a tent and had 10 to 20 residents lined up for a free snow cone around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Summit Optimist Club provides free programs for local children

Every year, the Summit Lake Dillon Optimist Club has just one chance to raise enough money to cover its annual programming for local youth: its Summer Solstice Golf Tournament. Golf foursomes tee off to pay for things like the club’s girls’ volleyball program, elementary chess clubs, Summit Middle School Recognition...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Local Buffalo Filmmaker And Trade Fair Will Give Free Lunch To Kids In The Community

Being from Buffalo and coming up like many of us did in this community, really gives Buffalo a special place in the hearts of anyone that looks to give back to this community. I recently spoke with movie director and producer Korey Green and he shares that exact same sentiment. Korey is known for one of his latest streaming platforms Skovutv.com, he has also directed and co-produced The Blackness Project and The Roman which is available on amazon. Korey is often asked by many of his peers, why haven't you left Buffalo yet? and like many motivated movers in this town, Korey said, "he feels like there is still so much more he can do here."