BELLEVILLE — Winning pitcher Blake Huebner had three hits and scored twice to lead Waterloo’s baseball team to a 70-3 Capitol South win over Belleville on Tuesday. Waterloo (5-9, 3-3 in conference) snapped a 2-2 with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth and snapped a five-game losing streak in the process. Cooper Setz added three hits for the Pirates. Owen Haseleu drove in two runs.