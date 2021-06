Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time although if there is one thing missing in his career, it would have to be an NBA title. Paul has never made it to the NBA Finals and this year, he seems to have a phenomenal opportunity to get there. His Phoenix Suns are currently on a seven-game winning streak and last night, they defeated the Denver Nuggets to complete the second-round sweep. Now, the Suns are off to the Western Conference Finals where they will either play the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers.