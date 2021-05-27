Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Target Area: Lancaster; Lebanon; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF LANCASTER...YORK...AND LEBANON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT At 933 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Newmanstown to East Petersburg to East York. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Lancaster, York, Ephrata, Weigelstown, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, New Holland, Spry, Manheim, East Petersburg, Cornwall, Akron, Shiloh, East York, Leola and Stonybrook-Wilshire.