DiseaseCOVID-19 Virus strainSARS-CoV-2 The COVID-19 pandemic in Western Australia is part of the ongoing worldwide coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. Western Australia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on 21 February 2020, and its first death on 1 March. On 15 March, premier Mark McGowan declared a state of emergency. On 24 March, Western Australia closed its borders to the rest of Australia, and on 1 April, the state implemented borders between regions in the state. By mid-April, the state had eliminated community transmission of COVID-19, becoming one of the few places in the world to do so. Since then, there have only been a handful of cases of community transmission in Western Australia.[1]