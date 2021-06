Yesterday I was lucky enough to attend the LMA New York: Planning In-Person Events Post-Pandemic webinar hosted by Legal Marketing Association. Presented by Lane Burgess from Goodwin, Kelly Reidy of Akin Gump, and Melissa Allen from Covington & Burling, the interactive session saw attendees from legal firms across the US tuning in to share their thoughts on the future of events. On reflection, the return to physical events as we start to get back to real-life interaction won't be quite a straightforward as you may think...