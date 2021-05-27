10 Not-So-Magical Truths in Disney World

The blissfully unaware could easily write off Walt Disney World as the home of theme park fare that's riddled with vapid, flavorless dishes churned out in high volume, but they'd be dead wrong. With a little faith, trust, pixie dust (and research), it's very easy to have a great meal while visiting the most magical place on Earth. But on the flip side, it is just as easy to have something that leaves much to be desired. We're about to fill you in on the 411 of the gastronomical hotbed that lies beyond the churros and hot dogs. After all, the central Florida attraction is home to one of the nation's top agave-spirit bars, award-winning food festivals, the only master sommelier-owned wine bar in the state, a AAA Five-star diamond award-winning restaurant, private member's only clubs, and plenty of celebrity-fueled ventures. Shall we continue?