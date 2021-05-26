We Weigh In: Should Days Of Our Lives Quit Hiding Behind Masks?
True to its outlandish reputation, Days of Our Lives kept the drama rolling at a feverish pace throughout May sweeps. In particular, the storyline of Kristen DiMera (played by Stacy Haiduk) involved a kidnapping, a desperate hostage escape, a car accident, another kidnapping, a critical hospitalization, a hired assassin and yes, another kidnapping. Oh, and did we mention masks? Much to the surprise of absolutely no one, there have been plenty of masks.