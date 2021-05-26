We Weigh In: Should Days Of Our Lives Quit Hiding Behind Masks?

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Friday, May 7, 2021, reveal Brady paying a trip to see ‘Kristen’ and getting more than he bargained for. Susan (Stacy Haiduk) has been in Statesville for months after agreeing to play the Kristen part. She just thought Kristen would get her out of there by now, but so far, no dice. So, when Brady (Eric Martsolf) pays a visit, Susan has to lay it on thick with Brady. That’s often not too hard for her because she is attracted to him as much as Kristen is.