You may not know it but Ellen Pompeo has always been delighted to kiss Patrick Dempsey in Grey’s Anatomy, evidenced by this video which makes people talk on the Web!. We know, Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo who would help Angelina Jolie to find love, have made the heyday of Grey’s Anatomy for years. Let it be said, the two actors quickly became the flagship couple of the program by brilliantly interpreting the characters of Meredith Gray and Derek Shepherd. Their fictional romance unfortunately came to an end when the actor left the series in 2015. At the time, the two actors were delighted to be on screen, and According to her adorable reaction in the video below, the beautiful blonde was also over the moon to kiss her playmate.