CALENDAR: West Texas Wrapup for May 27

“West Texas Wrapup” appears Mondays and Thursdays in the Odessa American sports section. Items must be emailed or mailed at least 24 hours before they are requested to appear. Phone numbers listed are in the 432 area code unless noted. Items will not be accepted by phone. Our email address is oasports@oaoa.com.

BASKETBALL

>> UTPB Women’s Basketball Camp: May 29 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), June 19 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.), August 7 (10 a.m. 4 p.m.); $75 per session or $200 for all three (Discount for signing up multiple children at the same time); Wide assortment of skils and all campers will receive a t-shirt. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4s66h2fd.

>> UTPB Men’s Basketball Camps: Skills Camp (2nd-6th Grade; June 6-9, 9 a.m.-noon; July 19-21, 9 a.m.-noon); Shooting Camp (June 10, 9 a.m.-noon, K-4th Grade; 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 5th-8th Grade); Elite Camp (7th-12th Grade; June 26, 1-5 p.m.); Register at http://www.utpbmbbcamps.com/About%20Us; Information: utpbfalcons.com

ICE SKATING

>> MCM Ice Rink Learn to Skate/Power Skating classes: Classes ongoing at MCM Ice Rink for ages 5-adult; Information: 552-0200.

MISCELLANEOUS

>> The Odessa College Sports Center offers a variety of hours and workout plans; building hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays; OC’s Fitness Center complete workout and aerobics, water aerobics, pilates, yoga and swimming pool are offered. Information: 335-6348.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Preparation Volleyball: 4th-12th graders; Wednesday evenings at Wilkerson Boys and Girls Club. Info: Linda McMillan or Regina McKnight at 432-634-7460.

>> Volleyball lessons: Girls from 3rd-12th grade; Wednesday nights. Fee: $10; First session at 6 p.m.; Second session at 8 p.m. Info: Linda McMillan or Regina McKnight at 432-634-7460.

>> Permian Basin Sand Sports: Co-ed and Men’s leagues. Fee: $2. From 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Info: Linda McMillan or Regina McKnight at 432-634-7460.