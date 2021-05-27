Cancel
College Sports

West Virginia’s Jackson Wolf strikes out 7 in complete game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jackson Wolf struck out seven in his first career complete game and No. 8 seed West Virginia beat top-seeded Texas 5-1 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

West Virginia (25-25) had just eight conference wins this season — with two coming against Texas to close the regular season.

Wolf got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and struck out three straight batters in the eighth. Kevin Brophy highlighted West Virginia’s two-run ninth with an RBI triple, and he later scored on a wild pitch.

Wolf (6-5) threw 138 pitches, the last ending in a double play. He allowed just five hits.

Hudson Byorick gave West Virginia a 1-0 lead with a home run in the second inning. A Tyler Doanes sacrifice fly started a two-run fifth and Brophy scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.

Ty Madden allowed three runs in 6 2/3 innings for Texas (40-14), which dropped to 0-12 this season when trailing after eight innings. Eric Kennedy homered in the sixth to pull within 3-1.

